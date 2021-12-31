Chennai witnesses spike in number of daily Covid-19 cases to 397

For the second consecutive day, Chennai on Thursday witnessed a spike in the number of daily Covid-19 cases to 397 as against 294 on Wednesday and 194 on Tuesday. The spike in the city led to increase in the number of daily infections in the State to 890 as against 739 on Wednesday and 619 on Tuesday.

After 608 were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 6,929. There were 7 deaths and 1,05,261 samples were tested, according to the Health Department data.