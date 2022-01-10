Chennai’s manufacturing corridor gears up for third-wave threat

As the threat of the third wave of Covid-19 looms large, Chennai’s manufacturing sector is gearing up to ensure minimal impact this time as the companies hope that various steps taken and the learnings from previous waves would come in handy to tackle the pandemic-related disruptions.

Even as manufacturing units are allowed to continue operations by adheringto Covid-19 protocols, companies have already taken precautionary measures in view of increasing infections. Also, most of the non-production staff have been asked to work from home.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), which has its car factory at the Sriperumbudur manufacturing corridor, says its current model is a mix of ‘Work-from-Home’ and ‘Staggered Work-Schedules’.

The manufacturing ecosystem has been secured by ensuring employees, contractors, partners and vendors are all vaccinated. Adhering to Covid-19 protocols have been habitualised through constant communication and a robust monitoring-cum-mitigation mechanism.

“Our experiences over the past few years have been encouraging with our employees being kept at the core of our response to the pandemic. We have learnt to live and work within the “Covid” environment in a principled and valued way,” says Charles Joseph, Assistnat Vice-President – HR, HMIL.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), which makes trucks and buses at a sprawling campus at the Oragadam manufacturing corridor, states that with the recent spike in infections, its Crisis Management Team (CMT) team has implemented critical precautionary measures with immediate effect. While it has ensured 100 per cent double vaccination for all its employees, it is also taking a safe and cautious approach after the recent spike in cases in Chennai.

“Our focus on digitalisation and adoption of efficient modules of work-from-home in the last two years has given us the opportunity to increase productivity and efficiency in addition to remarkable cost savings,” said a company spokesperson.

Additionally, certain pre-emptive measures have been put in place. A dedicated, 24X7 helpline is being provided for Corona Seva. There will be a Covid care centre facility established for home quarantine employees along with accommodation for employees who might be unwell or recuperating.

“There has been no impact on production and supply so far, and we are not expecting a disruption. Of course, we are preparing for every challenge that we are able to anticipate. We are keeping a close watch on the evolving situation and improvising accordingly. We are keeping a close watch on government guidelines and ensuring that our workforce is fully aware of them,” said the spokesperson.

Leading two wheeler maker Royal Enfield has reinstated work from home for all its employees at corporate offices in Chennai and Gurugram and at regional offices across the country, as a precautionary measure.

“The company continues to monitor the situation closely and will take appropriate steps as the situation progresses, and in line with the directives being issued by the government and local administrative authorities,” said a spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government on its part has set up a 24/7 helpline for industries to ensure smooth operations. Eight officers covering all districts have been appointed to help units engaged in manufacturing, transportation, distribution and construction. The government has set up such a helpline for MSMEs too.