Child road-crash fatalities see a 12% rise in 2019: Report

Transport Research Wing of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) released the annual report on Road Accident Deaths in India for 2019.

According to the report, road crash deaths in the country have decreased by 0.2 per cent to 1,51,113 from 1,51,417 in 2018. The report released by MoRTH also covers the data on the impact of the enactment of the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act (MVAA) 2019.

Compared to 2018, there has been a decrease of over 300 deaths and over 18,000 road crashes and injuries over the previous year.

This is also contrary to the recently released Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India (ADSI) Report by NCRB under the aegis of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The ADSI reported a 1.3 per cent increase in Road Accident deaths from 2018 to 2019 and reported total fatalities at 1,54,732.

ALSO READ: Covid-19 to slash operating profits of hospitals by 35-40% this fiscal: Crisil

According to the MoRTH report, among the States, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest road crash deaths with 22655 deaths (15 per cent of total deaths in 2019), followed by Maharashtra recording 12788 deaths (8.5 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh recording 11249 deaths (7.4 per cent).

The report revealed that 11,168 children were killed due to road crashes in 2019, that is, 31 child deaths every day. Child deaths increased by 1,191 (11.94 per cent) over the previous year.

As per the age-wise break-up of road crash data, maximum lives were lost between the ages of 18- 35 years (48 per cent). The working-age population in the 18-60 years bracket accounted for a share of 84 per cent in the total deaths.

Commenting on the report, Piyush Tewari, CEO and founder, SaveLIFE Foundation said in an official statement: “There is an urgent need for full implementation of the Road Safety provisions in the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019 including implementation of Child Safety provisions.”

He added: “Additionally, identifying risk factors specific to the safety of children and creating a plan to mitigate them should be prioritised by all State governments. This will not only help the lives of children but other road-users as well.”