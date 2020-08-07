News

China July trade surplus with U.S. at $32.46 bln

China's trade surplus with the United States stood at $32.46 billion in July, Chinese customs data showed on Friday, up from a $29.41 billion surplus a month earlier.

China's exports in July surged 7.2% from a year earlier, while imports dropped 1.4%, customs data showed on Friday

For the first seven months of the year, China's trade surplus with the United States totalled $153.58 billion.

U.S.-China tensions have been rapidly escalating ahead of the United State's presidential election. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that President Trump will shortly take action on Chinese software companies that pose a risk to U.S. national security.

