CII-Mangaluru seeks Centre of Excellence for health sciences

CII (Confederation of Indian Industry), Mangaluru District, has highlighted to the Government and CII Central Council on the need to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for health sciences in Mangaluru.

Speaking at the annual day celebrations of CII-Mangaluru District, Gaurav Hegde, Chairman of CII-Mangaluru, said the district unit of CII has proposed a CoE for health sciences in Mangaluru.

Stating that the CII-Mangaluru District unit had several rounds of discussion on this with the government authorities on this, he said CII-Mangaluru District unit has prepared a concept note on this. The concept note will be submitted to the State government and to the CII Central Council for further action.

Tech and skill upgradation

The CII aims at technology upgradation, research, and skilling and upskilling of the existing and new resources in the health sector in the region with such a CoE.

Ramesh Ramadurai, Chairman of CII-Karnataka, who was present on the occasion, said that CII has set up centres of excellence in several sectors over the years. These centres are located in different cities across India, and they are also strongly sponsored by industry. There is collaboration from the Government to support these centres. “I think this is the other one we definitely want to advance,” he said.

IT expansion plans in Mangalore

On the other plans of CII in Mangaluru, Hegde said the district unit is also working with KDEM (Karnataka Digital Economy Mission) for expansion of IT companies in Mangaluru region. It will promote Mangaluru as a fintech hub under the Beyond Bengaluru initiative of the Karnataka Government.

He said industry-academia interaction will be a key focus area of the CII district unit for better collaboration in helping academic institutions prepare industry-ready students. “Industry must also utilise the talent available in our academia and try to create a platform for innovations and resolution of the problem statements of the MSME sector,” he said.

On the CII’s pilot project called ‘InUnity’, he said this is an entrepreneurship development programme where students are selected from various technical and non-technical institutions and they undergo training, mentoring and hand-holding for their projects.

The idea is to bring out the innovative concepts from these students and create a start-up environment in the district. This programme will be relaunched this year in a bigger scale to allow greater participation of all institutions of the district, he said.

CII is also working with institutions in the preparation of the syllabus, give students more exposure to industries, and provide a platform for the students internship as required under the National Education Policy.

On the occasion, CII-Mangaluru also announced the soft launch of a digital platform to showcase the products and services of industries and enterprises in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karnataka as part of its ‘vocal for local’ initiative.

The same platform will also provide the details of all the IT companies in the two districts, the type of resources required for these companies, and the details of the resources available with them, Hegde said at the soft launch of the digital platform.