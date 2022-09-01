CII–FBN India Family Business Summit to be held between September 16-17 

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will organise the CII–FBN India Family Business Summit on the theme ‘Future Ready Family Businesses in the New Age’ on September 16-17 in Chennai.

The summit will provide a platform for exchange of thoughts, best practices, knowledge sharing and networking opportunities for Indian and global family businesses. It will also identify the roles of the current and next generations, propose different scenarios of overcoming the challenges and transforming the business in the new age.

“In India, more than 91 per cent of listed companies are family-owned or controlled. Generally, it is believed that family businesses which are able to transition from one generation to another have also been able to attract right set of investors to support their growth, be it in public or private markets,” R Dinesh, President Designate, CII, Chairman, CII-FBN India Chapter Council & Executive Vice-Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited, said in a virtual press conference.

The summit will bring together families from India, Europe and Asia to have a shared common learnings of how family businesses have come out of the difficult times posed by the Covid-19 pandemic in the last two-and-half years , how the senior and next-gen roles have been leveraged and used for the growth of family businesses, he said.

150 speakers

The summit will see over 150 speakers from India and global family businesses. This includes Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv; Farhad Forbes, Co-chairman at Forbes Marshall and the global chairman of the Family Business Network International and Shashwat Goenka of the RPSG Group.

Kanishka Arumugam, Chairman, Nxt Gen, Family Business India Chapter and Co-CEO, Ekki Water Technologies, said two-thirds of all companies in the world are family businesses, which gives 60 per cent of employment to the global workforce and contributes 70 percent of global GDP.