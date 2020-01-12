Citizenship Amendment Act does not take way away anybody’s citizenship: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the citizens of the country that the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act does not take way away anybody’s citizenship, adding that a section of the youth is being misguided about the Act.

Modi also said whoever has faith in India and believes in its Constitution can become an Indian citizen. “There are a lot of questions among the youth about the new citizenship law, and some are being misled by rumours around it... it is our duty to clear their doubts,” the PM said during an address at Belur Math in Howrah district. “I want to make this clear again that the CAA is not about taking away anybody’s citizenship, but about granting citizenship,” he added.

Modi said that some people with political interests are deliberately spreading rumours about the new citizenship law.

Lauding the youth for speaking against religious persecution of minorities, Modi said the energy of the country's young will form the basis of change in the 21st century. He said, "Not just India, the entire world has a lot of expectations from the youth of the country." He added, "The energy of youth will form the basis of change in 21st century."

Five years ago, there was disappointment among the youth of the country, but the situation has changed now, he said.

Tribute to Swami Vivekananda

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary at the Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission, in Kolkata.

Modi, who became the first prime minister to stay overnight at the Math in neighbouring Howrah district, woke up early on Sunday and visited the temple of Swami Vivekananda to pay respect to the spiritual leader, Mission officials said. The Prime Minister visited the main temple building and paid tribute to Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa, they said.

Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary is observed as the National Youth Day.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Kolkata, was received by senior monks of the order after he reached Belur Math on Saturday evening.