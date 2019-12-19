Citizenship law controversy: MEA Jaishankar shares India’s perspective to members of US Congress

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in the US, has shared India’s perspective on the amended citizenship law with members of US Congress, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that an outreach to foreign governments on the contentious issue will continue. He downplayed the decision of some Bangladesh Ministers to defer their visits to India, saying much should not be read into rescheduling of these meetings.

At a briefing, the Raveesh Kumar also maintained India’s stand that Pakistan in is illegal occupation of parts of India when asked about reports that Islamabad was trying to alter status of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.