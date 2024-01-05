‘Clean & Green Villages’ can be prioritised for installation of solar power capacities on a commercial basis, to enhance clean energy potential at the grassroots level, the Panchayati Raj Ministry has said.

The Secretary in the ministry, Vivek Bharadwaj, chaired a meeting with officials from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), and companies such as Tata Power and SunConnect.

Through the theme of ‘Clean & Green Villages’, the government aims to leverage the circular economy in the rural ecosystem, create sustainable villages, and achieve the objectives of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). The programme addresses SDG-7 (affordable and clean energy) and SDG-13 (climate action) targets, among others.

The meeting discussed development of sustainable business models for solar initiatives at the grassroots level, and strategies to aggregate demand in panchayats to streamline the adoption process, the Ministry said.

“During the meeting, Bharadwaj said a focused effort would be essential to implement solar systems in panchayats. He suggested that panchayats developing thematic plans under the theme ‘Clean and Green Villages’, could be prioritised for installing solar systems on a commercial basis,” it added.

Currently, five states have a number of panchayats that have taken the Sankalp for ‘Clean and Green’, and efforts could be initiated there.

The industry suggested that pilot projects can be initiated in select panchayats across the country, as case studies for different business models.