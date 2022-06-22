Cleanfix, Schevaran to set up ₹110-crore facility in Mysuru

Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme AG, a robotic hygiene and cleaning machines manufacturer has partnered with Schevaran Laboratories Pvt. Ltd, a Mysuru-based cleaning solutions manufacturer, to launch the Cleanfix–Schevaran manufacturing facility in Mysuru. The facility will produce cleaning machines and equipment.

“This Indo-Swiss joint venture will pave the way for Cleanfix-Schevaran to emerge as a strong player in the industry,” said Alex Cherian Kumbukattu, Managing Director, Cleanfix- Schevaran India.

The joint venture will see the roll-out of Swiss-engineered made-in-India products. With an investment of over ₹110 crore, the manufacturing facility will be one of the largest facilities in the cleaning machine and equipment industry, said a release.

The facility was inaugurated by Ralf Heckner, Ambassador of Switzerland to India and Bhutan.