hamburger

News

Cleanfix, Schevaran to set up ₹110-crore facility in Mysuru

Isha Rautela | Bengaluru, June 22 | Updated on: Jun 22, 2022
Cleanfix–Schevaran manufacturing facility in Mysuru

Cleanfix–Schevaran manufacturing facility in Mysuru

Will produce cleaning machines and equipment

Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme AG, a robotic hygiene and cleaning machines manufacturer has partnered with Schevaran Laboratories Pvt. Ltd, a Mysuru-based cleaning solutions manufacturer, to launch the Cleanfix–Schevaran manufacturing facility in Mysuru. The facility will produce cleaning machines and equipment.

“This Indo-Swiss joint venture will pave the way for Cleanfix-Schevaran to emerge as a strong player in the industry,” said Alex Cherian Kumbukattu, Managing Director, Cleanfix- Schevaran India.

The joint venture will see the roll-out of Swiss-engineered made-in-India products. With an investment of over ₹110 crore, the manufacturing facility will be one of the largest facilities in the cleaning machine and equipment industry, said a release.

The facility was inaugurated by Ralf Heckner, Ambassador of Switzerland to India and Bhutan.

Published on June 22, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you