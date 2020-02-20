Coast Guard conducts pollution response exercise

Coast Guard Karnataka conducted the state-level pollution response exercise for 2020 at New Mangalore on Thursday. The exercise was conducted to validate and reinforce response mechanism for oil pollution incidents and enable the Indian Coast Guard to fine tune the actions required in such eventualities.

Other stakeholders such as New Mangalore Port Trust, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd also took part in the exercise.

A press release said here that Indian Coast Guard is responsible for marine environment protection in the maritime zones of India. It is the coordinating authority for response to oil spills in Indian waters. It has drawn up a National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan (NOSDCP), and has established pollution response centres at Mumbai, Chennai and Port Blair.