Coast Guard rescues crew of grounded vessel

As many as 15 Syrian mariners were rescued in a search and rescue operation on the ship -- MV Princess Miral -- by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

The Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district, KV Rajendra, said a Syrian vessel ran aground approximately 5-6 nautical miles away near Ullala in Mangaluru on Tuesday. The 15 crew members were rescued by ICG on Tuesday.

According to the Coast Guard, the search and rescue mission was coordinated by ‘ICGS Vikram’ and ‘ICGS Amartya’ braving rough weather conditions. The crew of the grounded vessel had abandoned the ship due to a breech in its hull and ingress of water in holds. The vessel, which was bound for Lebanon from Malaysia, ran aground on Tuesday.

A statement by ICG said the successful operation and seamless coordination of maritime search and rescue in the Indian search and rescue region by ICG units reaffirms Indian Coast Guard’s capabilities as nodal agency for maritime search and rescue in the Indian Ocean region.