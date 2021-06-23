Cochin International Airport wins Roll of Excellence honour in service quality

Building equity using the integrity screen
Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has won Airport Council International (ACI) Director General’s Roll of Excellence honour in Airport Service Quality.
The ACI, a global body of airport operators established the Roll of Excellence recognition to those airports which have consistently delivered excellent services in the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Survey.
“Cochin International Airport has consistently delivered excellence in customer service by winning multiple ASQ awards over five years and is one of only six airports worldwide that will receive the recognition this year”, said ACI World’s Director-General, Luis Felipe de Oliveira in a communiqué.
“I am confident that you will continue to be a role model for airport service quality excellence and work with us to raise the bar in service standards and best practices within the industry”, he added.
S Suhas, Managing Director, CIAL said, “The ACI’s service quality programmes have been helping the airport officials to ensure international standards in airport operations management and the Roll of Excellence honour is a gesture from the global organisation recognising CIAL’s commitment to the passengers.
“We are grateful for this honour and this will give an impetus for our efforts to facilitate one of the best-in-class travel experiences for the passengers. We have won five ASQ awards consecutively in last five years”, he added.
The award will be presented during the ACI customer Experience Global summit slated to be held on September 9 in Montreal, Canada.
