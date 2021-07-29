Cochin Shipyard launches five vessels at one go

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Cochin Shipyard launched five vessels at one go from its Building Dock at Kochi. The vessels launched include three Floating Border Outpost Vessels (FBOP) for the Border Security Force and two 8000 DWT Mini General Cargo Ships for JSW Shipping & Logistics.
Cochin Shipyard (CSL) had launched five vessels at one go in November 2020 as well. The company achieved this rare feat amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown restrictions.
The five vessels were launched by Rameetha K, Scientist ‘G’, NPOL (DRDO) and wife of Madhu S Nair, CMD, CSL.
“The three FBOPs are important for the nation as they act as strategic base stations at the borders. We are proud to build these vessels indigenously for the safety of the country. JSW vessels meanwhile will be a boost for the business through coastal and inland waterways. We are glad to associate with JSW which has set in motion the most ambitious coastal and inland transportation systems in the country,” said Madhu Nair.
Mukesh Tyagi, DIG, BSF said that FBOPs will significantly strengthen the BSF water wing deployed on the East and West international borders. Pranab K Jha, VP, JSW Shipping lauded the efforts of CSL for the progress of the work amidst these trying times.
The three FBOPs, with a length of 46 metres are part of a series of nine vessels being built for the Water Wing of the Border Security Force. The vessels will act as a floating base for the flotilla of fast patrol boats and will supply petrol, fresh water and provisions to the smaller boats. They are to be deployed on India’s eastern and western borders.
The Mini General Cargo Ships are part of a series of four similar ships being built for the JSW group. These ships will be used for transportation of dry bulk cargo such as coal, iron ore, dolomite, and limestone. These ships are expected to ply on the coastal route between Jaigarh Port and Dolvi Steel Plant in river Amba near Dharamtar Port.
The programme, one of the largest inland water transport cargo movements in India, is in line with the Indian government’s vision for the development of the coastal and inland water transport.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...