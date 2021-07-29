Cochin Shipyard launches five vessels at one go

Cochin Shipyard launched five vessels at one go from its Building Dock at Kochi. The vessels launched include three Floating Border Outpost Vessels (FBOP) for the Border Security Force and two 8000 DWT Mini General Cargo Ships for JSW Shipping & Logistics.

Cochin Shipyard (CSL) had launched five vessels at one go in November 2020 as well. The company achieved this rare feat amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown restrictions.

The five vessels were launched by Rameetha K, Scientist ‘G’, NPOL (DRDO) and wife of Madhu S Nair, CMD, CSL.

“The three FBOPs are important for the nation as they act as strategic base stations at the borders. We are proud to build these vessels indigenously for the safety of the country. JSW vessels meanwhile will be a boost for the business through coastal and inland waterways. We are glad to associate with JSW which has set in motion the most ambitious coastal and inland transportation systems in the country,” said Madhu Nair.

Mukesh Tyagi, DIG, BSF said that FBOPs will significantly strengthen the BSF water wing deployed on the East and West international borders. Pranab K Jha, VP, JSW Shipping lauded the efforts of CSL for the progress of the work amidst these trying times.

FBOPs

The three FBOPs, with a length of 46 metres are part of a series of nine vessels being built for the Water Wing of the Border Security Force. The vessels will act as a floating base for the flotilla of fast patrol boats and will supply petrol, fresh water and provisions to the smaller boats. They are to be deployed on India’s eastern and western borders.

The Mini General Cargo Ships are part of a series of four similar ships being built for the JSW group. These ships will be used for transportation of dry bulk cargo such as coal, iron ore, dolomite, and limestone. These ships are expected to ply on the coastal route between Jaigarh Port and Dolvi Steel Plant in river Amba near Dharamtar Port.

The programme, one of the largest inland water transport cargo movements in India, is in line with the Indian government’s vision for the development of the coastal and inland water transport.