Co-author of the book, “Scaling Up Development Impact,” Siddhant Gokhale, Knowledge Manager at IMAGO Global Grassroots, believes that social development firms can learn from the private sector when it comes to scaling up the interventions designed by them. businessline spoke with Gokhale, on the motivation to write the book and India’s social enterprise ecosystem.

Q What was the motivation to write the book?

So Isabel Guerrero, the co-author of the book, worked at the VP World Bank, managing millions and millions of investment money. What she observed was that the programs by multilateral organisations and agencies often fail to reach the last mile. They don’t reach the needy and disadvantaged, especially in areas of frontline service delivery. That’s because of various reasons. Sometimes it’s capacity or capability or lack of incentive. At the same time, there are many of these innovative local solutions developed by people on the ground closest to the problem. But, the challenge there was that, they would rarely scale from where they began. They were usable for that community in that area, but would rarely scale them to match the size of the problem in a larger geography. So, this is what we see as the missing middle. Hence, the idea of the book came from that thought about how we scale up, so that these solutions reach a wider population. The UN has set sustainable development goals for 2030 that are very ambitious. Achieving that target requires reaching scale. Therefore, it’s not only about finding the solution, it’s about having the solution scale up to the level of a state, nation or on a global scale.

Q In your book, you have given examples of some projects like Sewa and Pratham that have scaled up. But, how do you see the overall social development projects doing in India?

India is a huge country so I don’t want to make generalisations. But, what I described as the missing middle earlier, is also true for India in some sense. There is a lot of scope for an organisation at the community level. SEWA, for example, was founded through self-organising. Pratham also was scaled through community mobilisations at the village level. Today’s India, in my opinion, is unique in the developed world, because some of the democratic ideas and decentralisation have led to strong community mobilisations that eventually form organizations like SEWA. Even though this has happened over a time of 40 years, community-led movements can become big and large enough for the government to take notice and even make it intrinsic to their policy. As we have seen with the origins of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), now part of national policy, but originating from experiments in self-help groups by SEWA, MYRADA and PRADAN. I see more and more civil society organisations trying to bridge this gap working with governments.

Q Can these models be actually scaled up to a global level?

I think so, at least organisations like Pratham have been able to do that. Theoretically, it is just moving from one geographical area to another. However, all the initial conditions or assumptions of the intervention that worked in one area are completely removed to another area in ways that one may not fully understand. It is similar to the story of any scale-up in the private sector. Selling a product in a city like Chennai, could be different from selling it somewhere else because consumer tastes change. The only way you can find the right strategy is through feedback and learning. There are parts of the business that remain the same, but there are areas where things change. I think development programs need to have a similar approach if it has to scale. In India, self-help groups have been adapted in different configurations in different states, via State Rural Livelihood Missions.

Q What do you think can be done by the government to further bolster social enterprise ecosystems?

So, this is not my real area of expertise, but I can give you a big picture idea.