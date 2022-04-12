Cooper Corporation offers a Genset Series for the western market, ranging from 5KVA to 250KVA

In-house research and strategic alliances with partners including Ricardo PLCUK, have resulted in the introduction of unique category of power generators, the company stated in a press statement.

“These robust gensets provide best-in-class backup power solutions with minimal CapEx and OpEx spend. The entire range goes from 5KVA to 250 KVA powered by 2-, 3-, 4- and 6-cylinder Cooper engines. The compactness of the generators accrues enormous cost savings for the customer in terms of space requirements especially in areas where space is a luxurious investment” the statement added.

Farrokh N Cooper, Chairman and Managing Director, Cooper Corporation Pvt. Ltd said, “ We are celebrating our 100th year, and our legacy is built on trust and reliability. We continuously strive to improve our quality, service, and product innovation considering the ever-changing market dynamics. It is our constant endeavor to provide best-in-class products to our consumers. Our engines are best suited for this market as they include cutting-edge technology and are designed with Indian circumstances in mind. All our engines and gensets are ‘Made in India,’ and are manufactured in our state-of-the-art facility in Satara, Maharashtra”.