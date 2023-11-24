A Rouse Avenue Court on Friday took on record a supplimentary chargesheet Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed adding two more in the list accused in a money laundering case primarily against defence agent Sanjay Bhandari who is facing an extradition proceedings in UK.

The ED told the Special Court that Sanjay Bhandhari’s relatives Sumit Chaddha and Pooja Chaddha were not responding to summons. “We are taking further steps in this regard,” ED’s lawyer Naveen Kumar Matta informed Special Judge Neelofer Abida Parveen who took the supplimentary chargesheet on record and clubbed it with the first chargesheet.

The Judge, however, clarified it will hear submissions on the supplementary chargesheet on a later date with the main case and summons would be issued to fresh accused after the cognizance is taken in the matter. Two more accused have been added in supplimentary chargesheet, which is called prosecution complaint by the ED, said sources.

The case grabbed the limelight after Bhandari’s alleged association with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra came to fore in the ED’s probe which, however, has been denied by him. The ED had charged that during the UPA regime, Bhandari took commission in defence deals and purchased benami properties in London for Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi.

During earlier court hearing, Vadra’s lawyer have argued the investigation in the money laundering case has been going on for around six years and nothing incriminating has been found against his client. That’s why, he was not made an accused in the case. The ED is waiting for a response to Letter Rogatory dispatched to Switzerland to get details of commission money laundered there.

