Covid-19: 14 dead; 1,986 new positive cases in Telangana

Fourteen persons have succumbed to COVID-19 in Telangana as the State reported 1,986 new positive cases.

As many as 816 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recovered to 45,388. The total positive cases so far in the State is put at 62,703.

G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health (Telangana), has said in the latest bulletin released on Friday that the State tested 21,380 samples (all the figures as of 8 pm on Thursday).

The State has 16,796 active cases, with a recovery rate of 72.3 per cent. Results of 1,216 tests are awaited. Out of the 1,986 new cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 586 cases, followed by Medchal with 207 cases and Rangareddy with 205 cases.

Three districts - Warangal Urban (123), Karimnagar (116) and Sangareddy (108)-- reported three digit cases on Thursday.

After repeated criticism by the High Court, the State has come out with a 52-page bulletin, providing detailed information on the testing facilities, number of beds available for Covid patients in government hospitals across the State and Containment Zones.

As of Thursday, the State has 14,799 Covid beds available. This number includes 1,352 ICU (Intensive Care Unit) beds and 2,268 beds with oxygen supply.