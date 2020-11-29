Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases are less infectious, says study

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients are four times less likely to spread the infection than symptomatic ones, according to a study by the Imperial College London Covid-19 Response Team conducted in collaboration with multiple partners.
The researchers identified a total of 97 studies based around contact transmission, out of which 45 of met inclusion criteria for meta-analysis.
These reports were studied to “estimate the secondary attack rate (SAR) and observe the reproduction number (Robs) in different settings and to explore differences by age, symptom status, duration of exposure and household size,” as per the report summary.
According to the study, the chance of an asymptomatic patient infecting a close contact was 3.5 per cent (95 per cent CI: 0.0-6.4 per cent) as compared to a 12.8 per cent (95 per cent CI: 8.9-16.7 per cent) chance of a symptomatic patient infecting a close contact.
“This analysis provides some of the first evidence that asymptomatic infections are substantially less infectious than symptomatic cases. It also reinforces growing evidence of the importance of household transmission, especially in the context where symptomatic cases are not isolated outside the home,” Professor Neil Ferguson, the author of the report author was cited saying in an article published on the Imperial College of London’s website.
The study also focussed on identifying Covid-19 transmission rates in various indoor and outdoor settings. It found that when it comes to indoor settings, households have the highest transmission rates as compared to other settings such as social gatherings, travel, healthcare, workplace and casual close contacts.
The SAR in households was estimated to be 21.1 per cent (95 per cent CI: 17.4-24.8 per cent). This is the chance to pass on the infection in a household. The chance of a member infecting others in the household is significantly higher when the duration of household exposure is over five days, according to the report.
Furthermore, the report also noted that prolonged exposure in settings with familiar close contacts, including households, increases the risk of Covid-19 transmission.
Also read:
According to the study, SAR related to familiar and prolonged close contacts in settings such as social events with family and friends were higher at 5.9 per cent (95 per cent CI: 3.8-8.1 per cent) than those related to low-risk casual contacts such as strangers. SAR related to strangers was observed to be 1.2 per cent (95 per cent CI: 0.3-2.1 per cent).
“With many countries continuing to recommend ‘stay-at-home’ measures, the upcoming festive season and with cases isolating inside households, our results show it is likely that this location will continue to be important in sustaining transmission,” said Hayley Thompson, another author of the study, as quoted by the article.
However, the researchers also noted that data reporting transmission in workplaces, schools, and care-homes was limited, highlighting the need for further research in these settings.
“Understanding the conditions where transmission is more likely to occur is essential in guiding policy interventions to reduce transmission whilst balancing the economic impact,” Imperial College researcher Andria Mousa said.
Also read:
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
The last date for tax filing is just a month away. Here’s a guide to save the stress and the last minute rush
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
It comes with interest rate risk; though it carries no liquidity or credit risk
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Chunks of mutton in a thin aromatic curry — the Bengali’s love affair with the Sunday lunch favourite has had ...
My new life as a Gallery Gal has been greatly enhanced by the FLEX Shuttle that conveys me to and from the ...
Perched at the tip of Mumbai, Colaba — as we know it today — has had a fascinating journey that spans three ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...