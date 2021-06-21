Covid-19: Britannia to support its 10,000 personnel impacted by pandemic

Britannia Industries Limited has announced Covid-19 relief measures to support over 10,000 frontline personnel impacted by the pandemic.

These frontline people include sales personnel and merchandisers employed with its distributors pan-India.

Britannia is offering a term insurance policy and hospitalisation insurance of ₹2 lakh and ₹1 lakh respectively, to people affected by Covid-19. It is also contributing ₹2 lakh each to the bereaved families of the personnel who were not insured earlier.

The company is offering domiciliary Covid treatment worth ₹7,500 for patients who need support at home, apart from reimbursing vaccination costs, it said in a release.

According to Vipin Kataria, VP - Sales, Britannia Industries, the frontline sales and merchandising personnel have worked tirelessly to ensure uninterrupted supply of our brands across the nation.

“They play a critical role in our business and it is our responsibility to provide them the much-needed support during these difficult times. We believe the measures will also help our distributor partners ensure business continuity, while minimising disruption,” he added.