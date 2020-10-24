Covid-19: Daily new cases drop below 3,000 in TN

Daily new Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu dropped to less than 3,000 (for the first time since June 25), and below 800 in Chennai (first time since May 30).

Tamil Nadu saw an increase of 2,886 cases to touch a total of 7,06,136. After 4,024 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 31,787. There were 35 deaths due to the virus, and 80,237 samples were tested.

Chennai saw 779 new infections; 1,240 patients were discharged and 3 deaths.

After Chennai, Coimbatore had the maximum number of new infections with 287 followed by Chengalpattu (169); Thiruvallur (165); Salem (148); Kancheepuram (140) and Thiruppur (101), according to State health ministry data.