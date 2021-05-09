Covid-19: Delhi daily new infections and deaths dips on May 9

A three-pronged transformation
The national capital Delhi saw further decline in both daily new Covid-19 infections and deaths during the 24 hours till Sunday, reflecting some improvement to the situation, although the city's medical infrastructure is still overwhelmed by the second wave of the pandemic.
While new Covid-19 infections declined to 13,336 in the last 24 hours to Sunday from 17,364 as of Saturday, the number of daily Covid-19 deaths fell to 273 on Sunday, Delhi State Health Bulletin released showed. The total number of deaths stood at 332 in the last 24 hours to Saturday.
As many as 19,344 people in Delhi have lost their lives since the beginning of pandemic last year.
On Sunday, the test positivity rate too slipped to 21.67 per cent from 23.34 per cent the previous day.
The little solace is that the daily test positivity rate recently was about 35 per cent level few weeks back.
On a cumulative basis, the test positive rate inched up to 7.43 per cent from 7.38 per cent and still posed a situation of worry as it was much higher than the 5 per cent mark. The number of active cases has seen a decline to 86,232 from 87, 907 in the previous day. In the 24 hours to Sunday, Delhi had conducted 61,552 tests, lower than 74,384 tests in the previous day.
Nearly 38.76 lakh persons have been vaccinated in Delhi so far since the vaccination drive commenced in India on January 16 this year. The number of beneficiaries vaccinated in the last 24 hours stood at 1,29,142, much higher than 79,800 in the previous day.
The total number of containment zones in Delhi as on date stood at 53,127.
Delhi had commenced vaccination for 18-45 years age group from May 3 with full vigour. On an average about 50,000 people are getting vaccinated every day in this age group. Delhi has 92 lakh people in the 18-45 yrs age group. Nearly 50,000 vaccination doses are being given daily to those above 45 years, according to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Till date, 2.99 lakh vaccine doses has been administered for persons in the 18-45 years age group.
