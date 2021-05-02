Covid-19: Delhi logs record 412 deaths; 25,219 new cases on Saturday

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
The national capital Delhi saw its daily Covid-19 death toll touch 412 on Saturday, the highest ever daily count since the beginning of the pandemic last year. This was much higher than the daily death count of 375 recorded on Friday.
The last 24 hours to Saturday saw the new Covid-19 infections touch 25,219, the Delhi State health bulletin issued on Saturday showed.
This was lower than the new Covid-19 infections count of 27,047 in the last 24 hours to Friday.
. While Monday and Tuesday saw new infections of 20,201 and 24,149 respectively, the daily count on Wednesday had come in at 25,986 cases.
In the last 18days alone, Delhi has added over 4,25 lakh positive cases, sending the entire creaking healthcare infrastructure in the capital into a tailspin amid medical oxygen shortage in the city’s ongoing fourth wave.
The numbers of tests conducted on Saturday stood at 79,780 as against 82,745 on the previous day.
In all, there are 96,747 active cases as of Saturday, while the daily positivity rate stood at 31.61 per cent. Roughly one in three tested are turning Covid-19 positive. Delhi currently has a cumulative positivity rate of 6.82 per cent, a cause of worry given that it is above the 5 per cent mark. There are 39,556 containment zones in Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Saturday that the lockdown in Delhi is being extended by a week till May 10.
Delhi's health care infrastructure remained overwhelmed due to the surge in new Covid-19 cases along with shortages of medical oxygen and hospital beds.
