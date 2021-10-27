Covid-19, Dengue cases rise in Delhi

After the devastating second wave of Covid, even the slightest increase in Covid cases, along with the spread of Dengue, has been causing anxiety in the National Capital Region of Delhi.

Data released by Delhi government revealed that the daily positive cases (Covid) in the national capital stood at 38 on Wednesday and the positivity rate was 0.06 per cent. A day before, the daily positive cases rose to 41, the highest since October 7.

The adjoining district of Faridabad also witnessed a rise in cases. The officials are worried that the upward trend may continue due to Diwali. “Earlier, there were days when we didn’t get even a single Covid case, but post-Dussehra, the numbers are around 3-4 every day. With festival gatherings, this may increase,” said Ram Bhagat, District Nodal Officer for Covid in Faridabad.

Testing camps in the major market areas have been set up with the help of police department to keep a check. On the other hand, extensive sampling has started in the micro-containment areas.

Watch on Dengue

For Dengue, health officials are hopeful that the cases – which are on the rise – will come down by the first week of November. “This time, the increase in the Dengue cases is due to heavy and prolonged rainfall. As of Wednesday, the number of Dengue cases were 363, of which, 80 per cent have recovered. To curb the number of cases we are ensuring that there is no water logging, regular fogging is being carried out,” said Rajesh Sharma, District Malaria Officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Recently, Gautam Budh Nagar has made 12 clusters for the areas that had five or more than five cases. Some of these areas include Nithari, Barola, Sector 5 and 9.

Schools reopening

Meanwhile, schools in Delhi will re-open for all the classes, including the primary sections, from November 1 after a gap of 18 months. However, offline and online classes will continue in blended mode, said Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodi. In addition to this, the schools can only call 50 per cent of the children of its maximum capacity to the school and parents’ consent would be necessary for sending their children.