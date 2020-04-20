Covid-19: FM lauds NDB’s efforts in fast-tracking financial aid to BRICS

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday lauded the New Development Bank’s (NDB) efforts in fast tracking financial assistance to BRICS countries, including India, under the emergency Assistance Programme funding to combat Covid-19.
Addressing the 5th Annual Meeting of Board of Governors of NDB through video conference in New Delhi, Sitharaman also said NDB had the financial capacity to enhance emergency facility upto $10 billion for crisis related assistance. Therefore, based on the demands from member-countries this facility should be enhanced, she added.
Sitharaman also encouraged NDB to take appropriate actions to join the G20 forum along with other multilateral development banks and international financial institutions.
She commended the NDB’s efforts in establishing itself as a credible global financial institution, delivering its mandate successfully by taking a more sustainable and inclusive approach.
She highlighted India’s efforts on supplying critical medicine to the needy countries to tackle the pandemic. NDB has, so far, approved 14 projects in India worth$4,183 million.
Though unrecognised, community radio is playing a key role in spreading awareness about Covid-19
SHGs and prisoners in Himachal Pradesh are stitching masks/PPEs, and making sanitisers
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
BL Research BureauTo contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now ...
Go for a regular health insurance policy rather than a Covid-19 special plan; the former will offer more ...
The rupee (INR) opened today on a flat note, at 76.45 versus its previous close of 76.4 against the dollar ...
They will go some way, but banks’ high risk aversion is a big roadblock in channelling funds to small, ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...