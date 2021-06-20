Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Lockdown extended till June 28

Tamil Nadu government has extended the Covid-19 induced lockdown for another week till June 28 with some relaxations depending on the extent of cases. It has segregated the districts into three categories based on the Coronavirus case load and significant relaxations have been announced to those with least cases.

Eleven districts including Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur - where number of cases continue to remain relatively high - have been brought under Category-1. For these districts existing restrictions will continue without any relaxations.

Twenty three districts, which have shown some fall in cases, have been brought under Category-2. In these districts, the government has extended the time of operations for stand-alone shops and parcel services of restaurants. Essential services have been allowed to operate fully while government offices can function with 50 per cent staff. Private offices have been allowed to work with 33 per cent staff. Auto dealerships have been allowed to function for a few hours. Autos and taxis can ply with e-pass.

Chennai, Thiruvalluvar, Kanchipuram and Chengalpet districts have been brought under Category-3 and by virtue of Covid cases declining sharply here, they have been allowed significant relaxations.

Apart from extending the time of operations for shops selling a wide variety of products, e-commerce and parcel service at restaurants, government offices will be allowed to function with 100 per cent staff. Private sector is allowed to operate with 50 per cent staff. Auto dealerships can operate from 9 am to 7 pm. Government bus service with 50 per cent occupancy has been allowed in these districts. Metro rail will also operate with 50 per cent occupancy.