India surpasses 3.5-lakh Covid-19 cases

India has crossed the 3.5-lakh mark of confirmed COVID19 cases recorded since the first case sprung in February earlier this year. On June 17, according to data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country saw 3,54,065 cases. Data states that of these 1,86,935 (up to 53 per cent) have recovered.

The death count too breached 10,000-mark. Up to 11903 deaths due to COVID19 have been recorded across the country. There was a sudden uptick of death toll from 9900 as it stood the previous day on June 16 to 11903 on June 17, an additional 2003 added in the last 24-hours. On the previous day, between June 15 and 16, up to 380 new deaths were added as numbers increased from 9520 to 9900.

MoHFW officials have clarified that not all these deaths have occurred in a day. The backlog of deaths from Maharashtra and New Delhi now updated by state officials has led to the sudden surge. “Data, as on the website, is based on entry by the states. Delhi and Maharashtra have reconciled data from previous days,” said a MoHFW spokesperson.

Maharashtra, which has the highest number of cases in the whole country, recorded 1,13,445 confirmed cases on June 17, a spike of 2701 cases from the previous day’s 1,10,744. While up to 57851 (51 per cent cases) in Maharashtra have recovered, another up to 5537 individuals have died. Close to half of India’s burden this way, according to the official data, lies with Maharashtra.

On June 16, Maharashtra had recorded 4128 deaths. The death data reconciliation exercise has added a whopping 1409 new deaths in the past 24 hours. On the other hand, between June 15 (3950 deaths) and June 16 (4128 deaths), the increase in deaths was by 178.

Delhi recorded 44688 confirmed cases on June 17, a rise of 1859 cases from the previous days 42829. While up to 16500 (37 per cent cases) in Delhi have recovered, another up to 1837 individuals have died. On June 16, Delhi had recorded 1400 deaths. The death data reconciliation exercise has added 437 new deaths in the past 24 hours. On the other hand, between June 15 (1327 deaths) and June 16 (1400 deaths), the increase in deaths was by 73.