Covid-19: India’s new cases hit an all-time high of 1,26,789

India’s daily tally of new Covid-19 cases hit an all-time high on Thursday at 1,26,789, higher than the daily count of 1,15,736 the previous day. This is going by the official data available as of 8 am on Thursday.

Total cases now stand at 1,29,28,574 of which total recoveries are 1,18,51393 ; active cases are at 9,10,319 and the death toll has increased to 1,66,862 with 685 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got his second dose of Covid-vaccine at Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Sister P. Nivedita from Puducherry was also present when the first dose was given to Modi, and Sister Nisha Sharma from Punjab administered Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin’s second jab to the 71-year old Prime Minister.

“Got my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on http://CoWin.gov.in," Modi said in a tweet.

Workplace vaccination

In order to increase the access of vaccines to those above 45-years of age, the government has allowed vaccination sessions in workplaces with around 100 eligible/willing beneficiaries. The centre has prepared guidelines to help states organise such sessions from April 11, as per the notification of the Health Ministry. The cumulative number of vaccines administered so far across the country surpassed the 9-lakh mark with 9,01,98,673 shots given till 8 am on Thursday.

Besides that, Narendra Modi will be meeting the state heads on Thursday evening via video conferencing as the second wave of Covid 19 pandemic intensifies across the county, breaking all records in single-day cases a second consecutive day.

Vaccination data

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 9 crore on Thursday with 9,01,98,673 shots till 7 am. These include 89,68,151 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 54,18,084 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 97,67,538 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 44,11,609 FLWs (2nd dose), 3,63,32,851 first dose beneficiaries and 11,39,291 second dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old and 2,36,94,487 (first dose) and 4,66, 662 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

As on Day-82 of the vaccination drive, i.e. April 7, 29,79,292 vaccine doses were given, out of which, 26,90,031 beneficiaries were inoculated across 38,760 sessions for first dose and 2,89,261 beneficiaries received second dose of vaccine.