Covid-19: IT majors impose curbs on travel

Infosys, Wipro and other IT companies have restricted its employees from travelling to China, Hong Kong and Macau while banning all non-essential travel across its global offices.

Sources in Infosys and Wipro said all non-essential travel has been banned while some of them have instructed their employees so work from home. “There will be no near - time impact but we need to find out how long will this last,” a spokesperson for a leading IT company told BusinessLine.

Bengaluru is home to 67,000 IT companies and contributes $50 billion or nearly 40 per cent of the country’s total IT exports. The IT industry in Bengaluru employs 1 million directly and 3 million indirectly.

In a separate development, Diageo which owns the country’s largest liquor company, United Spirits said it expects negative impact in fiscal 2020 on the group’s organic net sales and organic operating profit, to be in a range of £225 million to £325 million and £140 million to £200 million, respectively, with the timing and pace of recovery determining the impact within these estimated ranges.

“The COVID-19 situation is dynamic and continues to evolve and these ranges exclude any impact of the COVID-19 situation on other markets beyond those mentioned above. We will continue to monitor the situation closely,” a statement from Diageo said.