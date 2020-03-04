Covid-19: IT majors impose curbs on travel

iQOO 3 review: A gaming centric phone with Snapdragon 865
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
Infosys, Wipro and other IT companies have restricted its employees from travelling to China, Hong Kong and Macau while banning all non-essential travel across its global offices.
Sources in Infosys and Wipro said all non-essential travel has been banned while some of them have instructed their employees so work from home. “There will be no near - time impact but we need to find out how long will this last,” a spokesperson for a leading IT company told BusinessLine.
Bengaluru is home to 67,000 IT companies and contributes $50 billion or nearly 40 per cent of the country’s total IT exports. The IT industry in Bengaluru employs 1 million directly and 3 million indirectly.
In a separate development, Diageo which owns the country’s largest liquor company, United Spirits said it expects negative impact in fiscal 2020 on the group’s organic net sales and organic operating profit, to be in a range of £225 million to £325 million and £140 million to £200 million, respectively, with the timing and pace of recovery determining the impact within these estimated ranges.
“The COVID-19 situation is dynamic and continues to evolve and these ranges exclude any impact of the COVID-19 situation on other markets beyond those mentioned above. We will continue to monitor the situation closely,” a statement from Diageo said.
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
The latest from Xiaomi’s new spin-off lives up to its popular predecessor’s legacy, especially in looks and ...
Indian carriers’ global ambitions were clipped on that fateful day, March 13, 2019
IndiGo and SpiceJet had a good December quarter but the outlook doesn’t look encouraging, given the ...
Investors can bargain-hunt for blue-chips and continue with their mutual fund SIPs
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
The fund has a track record of outperformance during market upsides as well as downsides
Dividends are not guaranteed and are declared at the discretion of the fund house
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...