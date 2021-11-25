News

Covid-19: Maharashtra Cabinet concerned about rising number of patients in Europe

Updated on November 25, 2021

The Cabinet meeting decided Covid-19 tests must be increased and vaccination drive must be intensified in districts that have reported fewer vaccination numbers

The Maharashtra State Cabinet meeting on Thursday expressed concern over the rising number of Covid-19 patients in Europe and discussed steps to curb the number of cases in Maharashtra.

The Cabinet meeting decided that Covid-19 tests must be increased and vaccination drive must be intensified in districts that have reported fewer vaccination numbers. Covid-19 has not disappeared and people must follow Covid-19 norms to avoid infection, the ministers discussed.

About 39 per cent of the eligible population in the State has taken both doses of the Covid vaccines so far. About 78 per cent have been administered the first shot.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who has undergone spine surgery and is currently recuperating at the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, joined the meeting online.

