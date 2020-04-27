Covid-19: Ogilvy partners with government, cricketers persuading Indians to wear mask

Ad major Ogilvy has partnered with the government in the nation’s war against Covid-19. While a couple of weeks ago, Ogilvy India had conceptualised and executed the ‘Mask Force’ campaign to promote the use of masks, this week, the Covid-19 campaign returns with two more films.

The first film features Ajay Devgan in a double role. He talks about Arogya Setu, a simple, engaging app, that every citizen should download, as a handy bodyguard - ‘Setu’. The second film stars Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra and is an extension of the ‘Mask Force’ campaign, teaching the public to make masks, in easy steps.

In its earlier campaign, the agency brought on board celebrated cricketers to speak about safety against coronavirus, including captain Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. The lineup also includes women cricketing stars like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj.

The cricketers pointed out that the time has come to form a formidable team of 1.3 billion Indians called the ‘Mask Force’ to defeat coornavirus. Each cricketer leads the way by pulling up their unique mask after inspiring the country to do the same.

BCCI was instrumental in getting together the cricketers required for the campaign.

Piyush Pandey, Ogilvy’s Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman, India, said, “For decades, Ogilvy has stepped up to stand by our country, be it for polio eradication, literacy, fighting crimes against women and many more causes. As soon as the government approached us, we wholeheartedly jumped in. I believe that ‘Mask Force’ would be a likeable term that could be used to galvanise the whole country.”

The campaign with cricketers was the first in the ‘Mask Force’ series. On the second campaign, Pandey thanked the celebrities in helping deliver the message, as well as Neha Kaul of Corcoise Films and Rajiv Rao of Nirvana Films, for putting the films together against very difficult deadlines.