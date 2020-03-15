Covid-19 outbreak: Movement of pilgrims through Kartarpur corridor to be suspended

Pilgrimage and registration for the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan will be suspended beginning Sunday midnight given the Coronavirus outbreak, the Home Ministry said.

The government has also suspended movement of all types of passengers through international border points with Pakistan from 00:00 hours of March 16 because of the coronavirus threat.

“In the wake of COVID19 India outbreak, as a precautionary measure to contain and control the spread of the disease, the travel and registration for Sri Kartarpur Sahib are temporarily suspended from 00:00 hours on March 16, 2020, till further orders,” a home ministry spokesperson said.

An official posted at the integrated check post in Punjab’s Gurdaspur said BSF officials would hold a meeting with Pakistan Rangers to inform about the suspension of movement of pilgrims.

The official further said the pilgrims, who had got registration, would be intimated about the suspension of pilgrimage.

On Saturday, the government had announced the suspension of all types of passenger movement from 00:00 hours on March 15 through the Indo-Bangla, Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan and Indo-Myanmar borders barring a few specified border check-posts.

All types of passenger movements through all the immigration land check posts located India-Bangladesh, India-Nepal, India-Bhutan and India-Myanmar borders will be suspended with effect from 00:00 hours on March 15, except through a few posts, and at India-Pakistan border with effect from 00:00 hours on March 16 until further orders, according to a home ministry order.

The decisions have been taken in view of the coronavirus threat, a home ministry official said.

In November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated a dedicated corridor connecting Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab with Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara in Pakistan.

Indian pilgrims of all faiths are allowed to undertake round the year visa-free travel to the historic gurudwara, the final resting place of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev ji.