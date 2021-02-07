Covid-19: Over 12,000 cases reported in one day

India's tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 1,08,26,363 with 12,059 new infections being reported in a day, while the daily deaths fell below 100 for the third time this month, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll increased to 1,54,996 with 78 daily new fatalities, the lowest recorded after nine months, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,05,22,601 pushing the national Covid-19 recovery rate of 97.20 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

The Covid-19 active caseload remained below 2 lakh.

There are 1,48,766 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.37 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to ICMR, 20,13,68,378 samples have been tested up to February 6, with 6,95,789 samples being tested on Saturday.

The 78 new fatalities include 25 from Maharashtra, 16 from Kerala, 5 from Punjab and 4 each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 1,54,996 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 51,280 from Maharashtra, followed by 12,382 from Tamil Nadu, 12,233 from Karnataka, 10,877 from Delhi, 10,202 from West Bengal, 8,686 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,159 from Andhra Pradesh.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the Ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.