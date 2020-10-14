Covid-19: Over 95,000 tested in TN, 4,462 new cases recported

A record high of 95,538 samples were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Tamil Nadu, even as the number of daily coronavirus cases in the State dropped to 4,462 (it was 4,666 on Tuesday and 4,879 on Monday) to take the total number of infections to 6,70,392.

After 5,083 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 42,566. There were 52 deaths.

Chennai reported 1,130 new cases; 1,349 Covid-19 patients were discharged and 11 deaths were reported. This is followed by maximum number of new cases in districts like Coimbatore (389); Salem (274); Chengalpattu (272) and Thiruvallur (207), according to Health Ministry data.