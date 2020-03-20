Covid-19: Say no to panic, yes to precautions, says CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked people “to say no to panic but yes to precautions.”

In a video conference with all the district authorities and health department officials on the coronavirus the Chief Minister urged them to be on high alert and make best use of village secretariat system.

Only three positive casis of coronavirus (Covid-19) have been registered in the State. They are all foreign returnees from Italy, UK/Scotland, Saudi Arabia (Mecca), he said during a teleconference with District Collectors and asked them to closely monitor the situation and spread the message of social distancing in an effective manner.

He also said that there is no need for panic buying as the shops will remain open.

“Public needn’t panic or get carried away with false news and hoard provisions. The shops are not going to be closed, and there will not be any disturbance in day to day life or in the availability of essential commodities,” he said.

Through village volunteers, Asha workers and ANMs door-to-door surveys are being conducted to identify people who have returned from foreign countries and people who they have contacted to check their condition. All the hospitals have been equipped with all the required medicines. “Strict action will be taken against those inflating prices of the commodities,” Reddy said.

Visakhapatnam

The government has stepped up measures after detection of a third Coronavirus positive case in the State in Visakhapatnam.

According officials, a 65-year-old man, who returned from Mecca to the city recently, tested positive. Originally a resident of the US, he returned to Visakhapatnam by flight. He also traveled by Kachiguda express to Hyderabad and visited his daughter. He has now been isolated and is being treated in the Chest Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

According to district medical authorities, Visakhapatnam, over 100 teams have been formed to screen entire Allipuram area where the patient resided and nearly 8,000 houses will be screened for coronavirus.

The first two corona cases have been reported from Ongole and Nellore districts.

The State government has already ordered closure of all major places of congregations including temples, churches and masjids. The Venkateshwara Temple at Triumala has been shut down since Thursday evening till March 25, 2020. All cinemas, bars and restaurants and educational institutes have also been shut down till March 31, 2020.