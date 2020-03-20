Covid-19: Say no to panic, yes to precautions, says CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

To heal them, open their doors and bring them back to society
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked people “to say no to panic but yes to precautions.”
In a video conference with all the district authorities and health department officials on the coronavirus the Chief Minister urged them to be on high alert and make best use of village secretariat system.
Only three positive casis of coronavirus (Covid-19) have been registered in the State. They are all foreign returnees from Italy, UK/Scotland, Saudi Arabia (Mecca), he said during a teleconference with District Collectors and asked them to closely monitor the situation and spread the message of social distancing in an effective manner.
He also said that there is no need for panic buying as the shops will remain open.
“Public needn’t panic or get carried away with false news and hoard provisions. The shops are not going to be closed, and there will not be any disturbance in day to day life or in the availability of essential commodities,” he said.
Through village volunteers, Asha workers and ANMs door-to-door surveys are being conducted to identify people who have returned from foreign countries and people who they have contacted to check their condition. All the hospitals have been equipped with all the required medicines. “Strict action will be taken against those inflating prices of the commodities,” Reddy said.
The government has stepped up measures after detection of a third Coronavirus positive case in the State in Visakhapatnam.
According officials, a 65-year-old man, who returned from Mecca to the city recently, tested positive. Originally a resident of the US, he returned to Visakhapatnam by flight. He also traveled by Kachiguda express to Hyderabad and visited his daughter. He has now been isolated and is being treated in the Chest Hospital in Visakhapatnam.
According to district medical authorities, Visakhapatnam, over 100 teams have been formed to screen entire Allipuram area where the patient resided and nearly 8,000 houses will be screened for coronavirus.
The first two corona cases have been reported from Ongole and Nellore districts.
The State government has already ordered closure of all major places of congregations including temples, churches and masjids. The Venkateshwara Temple at Triumala has been shut down since Thursday evening till March 25, 2020. All cinemas, bars and restaurants and educational institutes have also been shut down till March 31, 2020.
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
While IndusInd has fallen 70% since January, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have lost 30-40% this year
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...