Covid-19: Self-quarantined Kerala minister tests negative

Ensuring better tertiary and quaternary care for patients
ezeehealth connects general practitioners with super-specialists in hospitals to ensure improved service for ...
Kerala Minister for Agriculture VS Sunil Kumar, who had gone into self-quarantine at his official residence here from Monday has tested negative in a preliminary Covid-19 diagnostic test, but a medical board advised him to continue the quarantine for 14 days as part of abundant caution.
The quarantine was triggered after the minister was included in the primary contact list of a health worker who had attended one of his official meetings and had since tested positive for the virus. The swab samples of the minister had been sent for testing on Monday morning.
The minister was in charge of Covid-19 relief work in Ernakulam district, and he, along with the health worker testing positive, had attended the meeting at Thrissur on June 16. The district medical board in Thrissur had advised the minister and 18 others to go into quarantine thereafter.
Meanwhile, on Monday, Kerala recorded another single-day high of 138 new Covid-19 cases, though, keeping with the recent and welcome trend, as many as 88 undergoing treatment for the infection tested negative the same day, said Health and Social Justice Minister KK Shailaja.
Of the diagnosed 138, as many as 87 are returnees from affected destinations abroad (Kuwait-43; the UAE-14; Qatar-14; Saudi Arabia-9; Oman-4; Bahrain, Russia and Nigeria-one each) and 47 are from other States (Maharashtra-18; Tamil Nadu-12; Delhi-10; West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh-2 each; and Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab-one each).
Only four people had been infected through primary contact, including a security guard at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. While such infections continue to be in the low single digits, the rising number of new infections has raised a fresh scare in the State.
This is basically because of the reporting of an increasing number of cases where the State Health Department has not been able to identify the source, the latest from an Ernakulam suburb. For the same reason, enhanced vigil has been declared in Thiruvananthapuram, the State capital.
Until now, 1,747 patients have recovered from the infection while 1,540 patients are under treatment in the State. A total of 1,47,351 people are currently under quarantine, of which 1,45,225 are under observation at their homes or institutional quarantine centres and 2,126 are isolated in hospitals. Monday saw 241 new admissions.
During the 24 hours ending noon on Monday, 4,734 samples were tested, taking the total number to 1,85,903 so far. As part of sentinel surveillance, 38,502 samples were also collected from high-risk groups and the results of 37,539 samples were negative. There are currently 112 hotspots in Kerala.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
ezeehealth connects general practitioners with super-specialists in hospitals to ensure improved service for ...
The company has developed BugSpeaks, which analyses microorganisms in the human intestine to detect ...
Arkam Ventures, previously Unitary Helion, has achieved first close of ₹325 crore of a ₹700-crore fund. The ...
With the Magic Keyboard, it’s a notebook as long as you don’t need PC software not available for it. With the ...
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
The rupee (INR) has opened today’s session with a gap-up at 75.85 versus Monday’s close of 76.02. It has moved ...
Associate medical expenses to be adjusted in uniform manner; policyholders to gain
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Balmer Lawrie & Company at current levels.
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...