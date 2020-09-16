Covid-19 significantly disrupts healthcare for TB patients: Report

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the treatment and healthcare for tuberculosis patients, according to a report cited in the Hindustan Times.

The report titled ‘The impact of Covid-19 on the TB pandemic – a community perspective’, stated that in India, TB patients are having difficulties in accessing hospitals and healthcare services due to the ongoing pandemic.

The patients stated difficulty in finding transport, fear of contracting the virus, and stigma around TB as some of the key challenges they face.

Falling footfalls

The report stated that around 70 per cent of healthcare workers have reported a fall in the number of patients coming to health facilities for TB screening across the world.

The report also mentioned measures taken by multilateral organisations, including the World Health Organization, STOP TB Partnership, Global TB Caucus, and Global Fund, to overcome the challenges.