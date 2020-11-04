Covid-19: Swimming pool, multiplexes to reopen in Maharashtra from November 5

The Maharashtra government has given green signal to cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, swimming pools and yoga institutes to function outside containment zones from Thursday. The government order comes after months of being shut down in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The order said that the cinema halls, multiplexes and drama theaters will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent of seating capacity and have to strictly observe social distancing and sanitisation norms. No eatables will be allowed inside, the order said. The government has also allowed indoor stadiums, swimming pools and yoga institutes outside the containment zones to function from November 5.

The Central government had shown green signal to multiplexes, cinema halls, and theatres to reopen with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) from October 14, then left it to States to take a final call on the matter, based on specific situations.

Earlier, the government had allowed hotels and bars to reopen in October. Other indoor sports facilities such as badminton halls, tennis, squash courts, indoor shooting ranges will also be allowed to operate from Thursday. The remaining lockdown restrictions have already been extended till November 30.