hamburger

News

Covid-19: Telangana reports 2,319 new cases

BL Hyderabad Bureau | January 13 | Updated on: Jan 13, 2022

The State had administered 36,691 ‘precaution doses’ to the frontline workers.

image caption

Telangana continues to witness a sharp increase in the daily addition of Covid-19 cases. It reported 2,319 new positive cases, taking the total number of active cases to 18,339, on Wednesday.

The State, which tested 90,021 cases on Wednesday, reported two Covid-19 related deaths.

It administered 36,691 ‘precaution doses’ of the Covid vaccine to frontline workers, taking the total number of ‘precaution doses’ administered so far to 83,421.

Published on January 13, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you