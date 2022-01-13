Covid-19: Telangana reports 2,319 new cases

Telangana continues to witness a sharp increase in the daily addition of Covid-19 cases. It reported 2,319 new positive cases, taking the total number of active cases to 18,339, on Wednesday.
The State, which tested 90,021 cases on Wednesday, reported two Covid-19 related deaths.
It administered 36,691 ‘precaution doses’ of the Covid vaccine to frontline workers, taking the total number of ‘precaution doses’ administered so far to 83,421.
Published on
January 13, 2022
