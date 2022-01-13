Covid-19: Telangana reports 2,319 new cases

Telangana continues to witness a sharp increase in the daily addition of Covid-19 cases. It reported 2,319 new positive cases, taking the total number of active cases to 18,339, on Wednesday.

The State, which tested 90,021 cases on Wednesday, reported two Covid-19 related deaths.

It administered 36,691 ‘precaution doses’ of the Covid vaccine to frontline workers, taking the total number of ‘precaution doses’ administered so far to 83,421.