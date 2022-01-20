hamburger

Covid-19: Telangana reports 4,207 cases

Our Bureau | Hyderabad, January 2 | Updated on: Jan 20, 2022
The total number of active cases stands at 26,633

Telangana has reported 4,207 new Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday, showing a sharp increase over yesterday’s 2,983 new cases.

The State tested 1.20 lakh samples on Thursday. Two persons died and 1,825 patients have recovered from the viral infection.

The total number of active cases stands at 26,633, up by about 4,000 cases from yesterday’s 22,472 active cases.

Results of 10,136 tests are awaited.

Covid-19
coronavirus
Telangana
Published on January 20, 2022

