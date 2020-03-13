Covid-19 threat: Karnataka orders shutdown of malls, multiplexes, public gatherings for a week

Malls, cinemas, multiplexes, exhibitions halls, pubs and any public gatherings will be closed for one week starting from March 14.

A decision to this effect was taken at an emergency meeting chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa along with senior cabinet colleagues.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Yediyurappa said “All malls, cinema theatres, multiplexes, exhibitions halls, pubs and any public gatherings like marriages and conferences are to be closed for a period of one week starting from March 14. This is due to Coronavirus or COVID-19 related death in the State and also to curb the spread of virus.”

“We have also asked all wedding functions and sport activities be cancelled and have asked even schools, colleges and universities to be closed,” he added.

The State government has also requested IT and ITeS companies, especially professionals and those working in AC rooms been advised to work from home

The Chief Minister advised all residents to stay at home and be safe. “In order to tackle the virus outbreak, a coordination committee had been formed to look into the detection of COVID-19 positive cases across the State. Private hospitals have been asked to report immediately suspected cases to the government hospitals,” Yediyurappa said.

Infosys Foundation

Infosys Foundation’s Sudha Murthy in a letter to Chief Minister said “We should take preventive measures to control the spread of virus before it gets worse. I have discussed the current situation with Dr Devi Shetty and I want to bring the following to your notice: Close all schools and colleges with immediate effect because it may encourage the spreading of the virus. Close all malls, theatres and all air conditioned areas wherein it may encourage spreading of the virus.

She further said “the important thing if such epidemic hits, no private hospital will be able to manage expect (government hospitals.) I request you to vacate one government hospital with at least 500 to 700 beds for this purpose, which requires oxygen lines and pipes. Infosys Foundation will do the civil work and Dr Devi Shetty has agreed to share resources like medical equipment.”

Mid-day update

In Karnataka, six samples have been found positive for Coronavirus with one death from Kalaburgi.

Government officials said a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department with all Consulate Generals of various countries having their offices in Bengaluru regarding the prevailing situation of Covid-19 and updated on advisories from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) regarding visa restrictions, advisories issued from state government and clarified queries.

Health and Family Welfare Department has taken a decision that strict 14-days home quarantine should be advised to all international passengers, arriving in Karnataka from all COVID-19 affected countries.

The department also taken a decision that leave of all the Health Department staff has been cancelled and also order has been issued so the staff will have to work on all general holidays till further directions.