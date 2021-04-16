News

Covid-19: TN death toll reaches 13,000-mark

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on April 16, 2021

State reported 8,449 new cases on April 16

Death toll in Tamil Nadu due to Coronavirus crossed the 13,000-mark to touch 13,032, after 33 deaths were registered on Friday.

Meanwhile, the State reported an addition of 8,449 coronavirus cases on Friday (7,987 on Thursday). However, after 4,920 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 61,593.

A total of 97,201 samples were tested.

Chennai saw an addition of 2,636 cases followed by Chengalpattu (795); Coimbatore (583); Tiruvallur (453) and Kancheepuram (303), according to State Health Ministry data.

On Friday, 2.01 lakh persons got inoculated (2.17 lakhs on Thursday), the data said.

Published on April 16, 2021

