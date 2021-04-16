Covid-19: TN death toll reaches 13,000-mark

Death toll in Tamil Nadu due to Coronavirus crossed the 13,000-mark to touch 13,032, after 33 deaths were registered on Friday.

Meanwhile, the State reported an addition of 8,449 coronavirus cases on Friday (7,987 on Thursday). However, after 4,920 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 61,593.

A total of 97,201 samples were tested.

Chennai saw an addition of 2,636 cases followed by Chengalpattu (795); Coimbatore (583); Tiruvallur (453) and Kancheepuram (303), according to State Health Ministry data.

On Friday, 2.01 lakh persons got inoculated (2.17 lakhs on Thursday), the data said.