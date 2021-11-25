News

Covid-19: TN reports 744 new cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 25, 2021

Chennai registered 115 cases

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 744 new Covid cases. After 782 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 8,484.

There were 14 deaths registered and 1,01,624 samples tested.

Chennai reported 115 new cases, while Coimbatore saw 117 new cases.

On Wednesday, 2,88,073 persons were vaccinated, says a State health department data.

Published on November 25, 2021

Tamil Nadu
