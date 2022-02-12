Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered more than 172 crore doses so far

India has administered over 172 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of February 12, 7 am, 1,72,29,47,688 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 90,36,18,494 total first doses and 73,73,69,998 total second doses administered to the 18+ population, 5,16,76,693 total first doses and 1,34,05,389 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and 1,68,77,114 total precaution doses administered so far. 46,82,662 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 5,75,604 were first doses and 21,22,503 were second doses administered to the 18+ population while 3,33,176 first doses and 12,89,014 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 3,62,365 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses across the board among the States with 27,51,46,011 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 15,18,00,194 doses and West Bengal with 12,65,39,343 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 6,10,443. 50,407 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 1,36,962 to 4,14,68,120. 804 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 5,07,981.