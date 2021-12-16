Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 135 crore total doses so far

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
India has administered more than 135 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of today (7am), India had administered 1,35,25,36,986 total doses including 82,11,06,148 first doses and 53,14,30,838 second doses.
Around 60,12,425 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 15,24,282 received their first jab while 44,88,143 received their second.
Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal have administered the highest number of total doses. Uttar Pradesh tops the list across the board.
It has administered 18,15,59,288 total doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 12,59,19,988 doses. West Bengal has administered the third highest number of total doses with 9,85,93,657 doses.
Uttar Pradesh has administered 12,02,60,576 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7,83,05,255 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,41,87,408 doses.
In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 6,12,98,712 second dose, being the first State to administer both doses to over six crore people. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,76,14,733 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,38,29,166 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.6 million. 7,974 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 87245. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 7948 to 34154879. 343 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 476478.
