Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 136 crore total doses so far

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
India has administered more than 136 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As of December 18, 7am, 1,36,66,05,173 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country including 82,44,01,317 first doses and 54,22,03,856 second doses.
62,06,244 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 14,72,167 received their first dose while 47,34,077 received their second.
As for the State wise tally, Uttar Pradesh takes the first spot in terms of the highest number of total doses, having administered 18,44,11,881 doses.
It is followed by Maharashtra with 12,71,40,869 doses and West Bengal with 9,94,79,338 total doses administered.
Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses.
It has administered 12,14,35,598 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7,86,34,670 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,42,61,893 doses.
In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 6,29,76,283 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,85,06,199 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,56,76,460 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.7 million. 7,145 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 84565. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 8,706 to 3,41,71,471. 289 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 477158.
