Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinates over 37 lakh people

India vaccinated over 37 lakh people against Covid-19 on July 10, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

According to the data, as of July 11, 7 am, 37,23,367 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 23,44,925 people received their first jab while 13,78,442 received their second.

India has administered 37,60,32,586 total doses of the vaccine so far. Of this, 30,31,71,498 are first doses while 7,28,61,088 are second doses.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of first doses with 3,13,68,938 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,86,00,474 doses and Rajasthan at 2,16,64,063 doses.

Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 77,44,107 second doses administered. It is followed by West Bengal with 63,63,044 doses and Gujarat with 62,64,178 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of total doses administered with 3,71,66,392 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,63,44,581 total doses administered and Gujarat at 2,76,37,323.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 30.8 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 454118, down by 915. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 41526 to 29975064. 895 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 408040, as per the official data.