Covid: 51.5 per cent seroprevalence in five Pune city wards

A serological survey conducted in five civic wards in Pune city revealed that 51.5 per cent of those surveyed have antibodies for the coronavirus.

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, along with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Pune, Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), ,Faridabad and Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) undertook an epidemiological and serological survey of selected, high-incidence wards of Pune city. The study was supported by the Persistent Foundation.

This study estimates 51.5 per cent seroprevalence in the five wards sampled. The study indicates that there has been an extensive spread of infection in the wards studied: seroprevalence ranging from 36.1 per cent to 65.4 per cent, and it is substantive across all types of dwellings.

Seropositivity of 43.9 per cent was observed among people residing in bungalows, while it was 56-62 per cent among those who live in tenement or hutment dwellings. People who live in apartments have somewhat lower prevalence (33 per cent).

The prevalence is 45.3 per cent among people who have access to independent toilets as against 62.2 per cent among those who share toilets. There was no difference between men (52.8 per cent) and women (50.1 per cent), while people of older age (above 66) have a lower prevalence (39.8 per cent).