Covid cases cross 19 lakh, over 12.82 lakh have recovered

India has recorded over 19 lakh Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in February, of which, over 12.82 lakh persons have recovered. There are 5,86,244 active infections in the country, currently. This means that there are over 5.86 lakh persons who are infected as of now, majority of whom are in home isolation while the rest are hospitalised.

The number of fresh cases recorded in the past 24 hours stands at 52,509. On the other hand, another 51,706 persons have recovered after a span of close to two weeks. Also, 857 persons have died over the last one day, taking the total death toll to 38,938.

Those who are detected with Covid spend nearly two weeks in home isolation, or even up to a month in hospital if the case is more severe. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the States telephonically track patients in home isolation and receive reports from hospitals. They then go on to declare recoveries after making sure that the reported cases experience no symptoms after undergoing isolation and treatment. While active cases are added every day as suspected patients get tested, recoveries are tracked over a period of two weeks to a month, and then added to the daily MoHFW report.

The number of tests conducted on August 4 was over 6.19 lakh. Cumulative tests, conducted over six months, have crossed 2.14 crore.