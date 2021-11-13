Covid travel restrictions in suburban train services to be lifted from November 15

All travel restrictions imposed in suburban train services due to Covid-19 have been lifted with effect from November 15. With this, the general public, including all categories of passengers, will be allowed to travel without any time restrictions in the Chennai Central–Arakkonam, Chennai Central–Gummidipundi/Sullurupeta, Chennai Beach–Chengalpattu and Chennai Beach–Velachery sections.

Unreserved, single, return journey tickets and season tickets can be availed by all categories of passengers. These tickets can also be availed through UTS mobile app.

However, passengers should continue to follow Covid safety norms such as wearing masks, hand hygiene and social distancing, said a press release from Southern Railway.